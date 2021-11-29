News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:47 PM November 29, 2021
Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after her car crashed into a lamppost in Gorleston Road, Lowestoft.

The vehicle, a silver Nissan Micra, also hit a wall and a building in the accident, which happened at 4.25am on Saturday, November 27.

The driver of the vehicle, the sole occupant, sustained serious injuries including internal injuries and broken ribs.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV of the collision to contact roads policing at Acle on 101, quoting CAD 53 of November 27, 2021.

Lowestoft News

