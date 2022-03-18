News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Workers still at scene of sinkhole as emergency work continues

Jasper King

Published: 1:54 PM March 18, 2022
the street corton

Work continues on The Street in Corton. - Credit: Joseph Lambert

Workers are still at the scene of a sinkhole near Lowestoft one week on as emergency works continue.

The sinkhole opened up on The Street in Corton, Suffolk, last Thursday (March 10) leading to the closure of the road.

Anglian Water have so far been unable to reveal how long the road would be closed for.

Business owners in the area revealed that the sinkhole is costing them business detracting people from driving.

road closed corton

The road remains closed. - Credit: Joseph Lambert

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Our teams are continuing to work on The Street, Corton following the damage to a sewer and road collapse last week.

"This is proving to be a complex repair and our teams are working as quickly as possible to have this repaired.

“We have a road closure in place for the safety of our team and the local community and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we continue this emergency work.”

