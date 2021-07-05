Drivers warned of delays as road is shut for six nights of work

Published: 11:50 AM July 5, 2021

The works will take place on the stretch along the B1127 Wrentham Road at Henstead, the B1127 Beccles Road at Wrentham and the B1127 Church Street at Wrentham. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted for six nights this month.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a stretch of the B1127 road in Henstead and Wrentham as overnight roadworks are carried out.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out overnight from July 8 to July 13.

Suffolk Highways said it would be carrying out "surface dressing" of the carriageway, with the temporary closure in place from 7pm on July 8 to 7am the following morning, and then continuing each evening through until July 13.

With the works taking place on the stretch along the B1127 Wrentham Road at Henstead, the B1127 Beccles Road at Wrentham and the B1127 Church Street at Wrentham, a diversion route of 6km will be in operation.

The diversion route - along the B1127, Church Road, Benacre Road, road from A12 to B1712, A12, B1127 and vice versa - will be in operation.

