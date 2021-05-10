'New lease of life' - Pubs ready after £35,000 investment

Published: 5:30 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 7:34 AM May 10, 2021

Keith Groom, 39, will be head chef and manager at the Tramways. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A pub which was going to be transformed into a Tesco six years ago is set to be given a new lease of life as new management steps in.

Keith Groom, 39, is currently head chef at the Trowel and Hammer pub in Lowestoft and will be the new hotel manager and head chef at the town's Tramways Hotel.

The aim is to have both the Trowel and Hammer pub operating as a traditional pub and the Tramways Hotel as a gastropub with some traditional pub elements.

The reopening and offering of food at the Tramways is set to start again on May 26 and its new owner is determined to put the local community at the heart of its transformation.

It is hoped the Tramways will act as a centrepiece for the local community. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Groom said: "The Tramways itself was in trouble six years ago when plans were submitted to turn it into a local Tesco branch.

"This was turned down so we decided to put in a £35,000 investment to turn it into a special pub and secure its future for the local community.

"I believe its purpose is best placed as a pub rather than a local Tesco.

"I think it is a great opportunity to give the premises a new lease of life and I hope the community like what we do with the building."

The Tramways will offer traditional pub elements as well as specialist food. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In the past, the Tramways has been run as a restaurant but new management means that a gastropub atmosphere will be introduced.

Traditional pub elements and pub games will be featured alongside a menu specifically tailored by Mr Groom.

He said: "I like to think the Trowel and Hammer and Tramways will act as sister pubs, after all they are so close to one another and are on the same road.

"The Trowel and Hammer will offer that traditional pub atmosphere and the Tramways will be that special place people can go to.

"Being head chef as well as manager at Tramways is a great opportunity because I will be bringing my own recipe ideas forward.

"Being head chef at the Trowel and Hammer for the past few years has been great but this opportunity will certainly allow me to showcase the dishes I make."