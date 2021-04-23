Travellers move on from ‘unauthorised encampment’ near popular park

Published: 11:06 AM April 23, 2021

A small number of travellers have set up an encampment near the car park at Pet’s Corner, Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A small group of Travellers who illegally set up camp near to a popular park have now left the area.

After a small number of caravans, motorhomes and vehicles arrived in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, earlier this week, the group has now moved on from the site.

They set up an encampment close to Nicholas Everitt Park on the A1117 in Oulton Broad, after arriving at the car park off Bridge Road, near to the Oulton Broad Mini Zoo - the former Pets Corner Farm Park - on Tuesday, April 20.

After the arrival of the unauthorised encampment in Oulton Broad, East Suffolk Council worked with police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Gypsy, Roma and Traveller liaison team to “address the situation."

A welfare check was carried out at the scene, and on Friday, April 23 an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “The unauthorised encampment at Oulton Broad has now been vacated.

"Officers from East Suffolk Norse will check the site and ensure the car park is available for use.”



























