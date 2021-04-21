Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp near to popular park in Oulton Broad

Published: 10:24 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 10:50 AM April 21, 2021

A small number of travellers have set up an encampment near the car park at Pet’s Corner, Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A group of Travellers have illegally set up camp near a popular coastal park.

The group moved in close to Nicholas Everitt Park on the A1117 in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A small number of caravans, motorhomes and vehicles are understood to have arrived at the car park off Bridge Road, near to the Oulton Broad Mini Zoo - the former Pets Corner Farm Park - on Tuesday, April 20.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment by Nicholas Everitt Park and are working with the police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Gypsy, Roma and Traveller liaison team to address the situation.

"A welfare check was carried out earlier this week and the police are continuing to monitor the situation.

"Actions will be taken in accordance with the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Protocol for unauthorised encampments.”

Of the Traveller encampment in Oulton Broad, a police spokesman said: "We are aware of a small number of travellers with four caravans in the car park at Pet’s Corner on Bridge Road.

"No issues reported."