Tree planted in memory of town councillor who 'worked tirelessly'

Jasper King

Published: 3:58 PM May 14, 2021   
gunton woods

Members from Gunton Woodland Community Project, Gunton Residents' Association, Gunton Pond Group and the Friends of Dip Farm Group planting the tree. - Credit: Gunton Residents' Association

A tree has been planted in dedication to a 'tireless' town councillor who died in February.

Sue Barnard passed away on Tuesday, February 2, at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, eight years after being given 12 months to live after battling cancer.

On March 14, a tree planting took place in Gunton Woods and was arranged by Gunton Woodland Community Project, Gunton Residents' Association, Gunton Pond Group and the Friends of Dip Farm Group.

sue barnard tree

The tree planted in memory of town councillor Sue Barnard. - Credit: Gunton Residents' Association

A spokesman for Gunton Residents' Association said: "Sue Barnard passed away earlier this year in February. 

"She worked tirelessly in the community and in particular with the Gunton Woodland Community Project, Gunton Residents' Association, Gunton Pond Group and The Friends of Dip Farm Group.

sue barnard

Sue Barnard worked tirelessly in the community. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

"Members from these groups met together in Gunton Woods to remember Sue and commemorate her passing by planting an oak tree in her memory."

"She will be missed by so many people throughout the town and Gunton in particular."

