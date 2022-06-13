Updated
Two young girls reunited with family after being found in Lowestoft street
Published: 11:17 AM June 13, 2022
Updated: 11:45 AM June 13, 2022
Two young girls have been reunited with their family after being found unharmed in a Lowestoft street.
Suffolk police confirmed the two toddlers, which are aged about three and less than a year, were discovered in Crown Street West at about 9.30am on Monday.
In a tweet just after 11.30am, police confirmed the girls' family had been found.
Officers thanked the public for their assistance.