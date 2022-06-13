News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Two young girls reunited with family after being found in Lowestoft street

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:17 AM June 13, 2022
Updated: 11:45 AM June 13, 2022
The two girls were found in Crown Street West, Lowestoft, on Monday, June 13

The two girls were found in Crown Street West, Lowestoft, on Monday, June 13 - Credit: Google Maps

Two young girls have been reunited with their family after being found unharmed in a Lowestoft street.

Suffolk police confirmed the two toddlers, which are aged about three and less than a year, were discovered in Crown Street West at about 9.30am on Monday.

In a tweet just after 11.30am, police confirmed the girls' family had been found.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance.

