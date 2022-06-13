Two young girls reunited with family after being found in Lowestoft street

Updated

The two girls were found in Crown Street West, Lowestoft, on Monday, June 13 - Credit: Google Maps

Two young girls have been reunited with their family after being found unharmed in a Lowestoft street.

Suffolk police confirmed the two toddlers, which are aged about three and less than a year, were discovered in Crown Street West at about 9.30am on Monday.

Two toddlers found in Crown St West, Lowestoft, at about 9.30am. Both girls, aged about three and less than a year, unharmed and being looked after at police station. We want to reunite them with their family. Please call 101, quoting ref SC-13062022-90. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) June 13, 2022

In a tweet just after 11.30am, police confirmed the girls' family had been found.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance.