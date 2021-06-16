News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Two-car crash on A12 causes delays

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:43 AM June 16, 2021   
Emergency services were called to the A12 at Wangford on Tuesday, June 15.

Emergency services were called to the A12 at Wangford on Tuesday, June 15.

The southbound lane of the busy A12 had to be temporarily closed after a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the A12 at Wangford, near Southwold just after 4pm on Tuesday, June 15.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and fire crews from Wrentham, Southwold and Lowestoft South fire stations responded to the crash,  involved a Skoda Yeti and a Vauxhall Crossland.

The southbound lane of the A12 was closed "for a short time" while the cars were recovered.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 4.10pm on June 15 to reports of a collision on the A12 at Wangford, involving two vehicles – a Skoda Yeti and a Vauxhall Crossland.





"Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

"The southbound carriageway was closed for a short time.

"No injuries were reported."

