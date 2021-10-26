Hotels launch search for more than 20 new staff members

Published: 6:29 PM October 26, 2021

Gunton Hall (pictured) and Corton Coastal Village are searching for 23 new members of staff. - Credit: Warner Hotels

Two Lowestoft hotels have announced 23 new jobs as part of the government's kickstart scheme.

Corton Coastal Village and Gunton Hall Coastal Village, both of which are part of Warner Hotels, are offering young people aged 16-24 and on Universal Credit an opportunity to get into hospitality through job placements.

The positions available are across its food and beverage teams, sales and reception, and facilities with all roles offering 25 hours a week over a six-month placement period.

Applicants do not require any prior experience and will be provided with full training, in addition to a dedicated work coach with additional skills training through nationally recognised training provider Lifetime Training.

John Skelton, general manager at Gunton Hall Coastal Village said: “The kickstart scheme is a fantastic initiative that we’re delighted to take part in.

You may also want to watch:

"We welcome the chance to give more Lowestoft recruits the opportunity to gain solid experience and help develop skills that will see them enjoy a long-term career with us."

Successful applicants will be paid £8.91 per hour.

Those interested in applying, click here.