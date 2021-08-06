Two people rescued from capsized boat in Lowestoft
Published: 5:10 PM August 6, 2021
- Credit: Brian Gray
Two people have been rescued from a capsized boat by the Broads Authority in Lowestoft.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called, with three crews from Lowestoft South and one from Lowestoft North attending the scene on Borrow Road in Lowestoft at 3.02pm.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were eventually stood down though and the Broads Authority managed the successful rescue on the Oulton Broad.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "This incident was a capsized boat with two people in the water.
"In the end, the fire service were not required at the incident as all persons were accounted for after a rescue by the Broads Authority."
You may also want to watch:
A stop message was then received at 3.52pm.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 30s dies after crash on A12
- 2 Two more possible Banksy pieces appear - this time in Lowestoft
- 3 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
- 4 Lowestoft man slashed ex's sofa and cut holes in her clothes
- 5 Lowestoft man denies breaching restraining order moments after it was made
- 6 Two men assaulted at children's play park
- 7 Fallen tree on railway line delays trains
- 8 Staff shortages in Southwold as workers isolate after Latitude Festival
- 9 Dancing doc, 93, boogies for four hours in town centre for charity
- 10 Man fled into KFC after being chased at knifepoint in Lowestoft
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus