Two people rescued from capsized boat in Lowestoft

Published: 5:10 PM August 6, 2021

The rescue took place at Oulton Broad. - Credit: Brian Gray

Two people have been rescued from a capsized boat by the Broads Authority in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called, with three crews from Lowestoft South and one from Lowestoft North attending the scene on Borrow Road in Lowestoft at 3.02pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were eventually stood down though and the Broads Authority managed the successful rescue on the Oulton Broad.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "This incident was a capsized boat with two people in the water.

"In the end, the fire service were not required at the incident as all persons were accounted for after a rescue by the Broads Authority."

A stop message was then received at 3.52pm.