Seabins used in Lowestoft as part of global ocean clean up

George Browne, left and Dan McKinley with the plastics and rubbish collected from the Seabin - Credit: CHPV Offshore Film & Photography Services

Two floating bins are being used to cut waste pollution in waters around Lowestoft as part of a global drive to clean up oceans and seas.

Costing £4,000 each, the two Seabins are among 860 provided worldwide by ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) for Associated British Ports to collect rubbish such as plastic bottles and bags from the water.

George Browne emptying the Seabin - Credit: CHPV Offshore Film & Photography Services

Fully submersible, the Seabins are a similar size to a household wheelie bin and can remove plastic bottles, litter, debris and microplastics from the port water - even being able to catch up to one tonne of debris annually.

Each bin has the capability to catch 90,000 plastic bags, 35,700 disposable cups, 166,500 plastic utensils and 16,500 plastic bottles every year.

Dan McKinley, left, and George Browne with the debris collected from the Seabin - Credit: CHPV Offshore Film & Photography Services

George Browne, 17, from Blundeston, who is one of four students responsible for the Seabins, said: "Once a week we empty the Seabins, clean them out and weigh the waste.

"There is a lot of waste that gets chucked in the ocean and it's important that we look after our environment."