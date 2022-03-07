Ukraine conflict: Lowestoft community spirit hailed as donations pour in

Sackfuls of donations have been handed in at Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Charity officials have hailed the community spirit and an "incredible" response to calls for donations amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

The generosity of people in Lowestoft has seen large queues forming up outside The Point - Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters - to donate "an amazing" amount of items in support of those displaced in the conflict.

Since last week the charity, which supports people with brain injury or disabilities, has been acting as a ‘drop off’ point for donations for Ukraine at its ‘Old Lowestoft Hospital’ headquarters on Tennyson Road.

Within the space of a few days, the charity has been "inundated" with items from the community.

And ahead of the first lorry arriving later this week, items and equipment were being frantically boxed up thanks to the overwhelming generosity of locals.

Hailing the "amazing response", Brainwave Independence Group manager Gary Knights said: "We put a post out on social media at the end of last week as a call for help with the Ukrainian crisis, to provide aid for the Ukrainian families.

"We've been absolutely overwhelmed with a tonne of stuff - medical supplies, first aid kits, flasks, children's clothing, warm winter clothing, hot water bottles, dried food, toiletries, bedding, sleeping bags, tents, camping equipment, babies nappies, dog food, dog baskets and dog beds - all donated.

"We are teaming up with an ex-military guy called Connor, who with 20 former veterans is volunteering to take lorries full of humanitarian aid to Poland.

"He will be bringing a lorry to our Brainwave site to load the boxes up before being shipped out and taken to Poland."

Items can be dropped off at The Point between Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

Mr Knights said: "Since the post went out in the space of a few days we've absolutely filled the hospital grounds.

"We had people turning up all weekend, there were queues of cars and vans on Monday morning while our volunteers and other people have been offering help and free time to pack up the items into boxes for distribution.

"The community spirit that has been shown with kind donations, and the offers of help to pack the equipment has been overwhelming - it's been incredible."

Visit the group's Facebook page for further details.