News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Ukraine conflict: Lowestoft community spirit hailed as donations pour in

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:52 PM March 7, 2022
Brainwave Independence Group donations Lowestoft

Sackfuls of donations have been handed in at Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Charity officials have hailed the community spirit and an "incredible" response to calls for donations amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

The generosity of people in Lowestoft has seen large queues forming up outside The Point - Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters - to donate "an amazing" amount of items in support of those displaced in the conflict.

The Point - Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft

The Point - Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Since last week the charity, which supports people with brain injury or disabilities, has been acting as a ‘drop off’ point for donations for Ukraine at its ‘Old Lowestoft Hospital’ headquarters on Tennyson Road.

Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft

Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Within the space of a few days, the charity has been "inundated" with items from the community.

And ahead of the first lorry arriving later this week, items and equipment were being frantically boxed up thanks to the overwhelming generosity of locals.

Hailing the "amazing response", Brainwave Independence Group manager Gary Knights said: "We put a post out on social media at the end of last week as a call for help with the Ukrainian crisis, to provide aid for the Ukrainian families.

Brainwave Independence Group manager Gary Knights

Brainwave Independence Group manager Gary Knights. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We've been absolutely overwhelmed with a tonne of stuff - medical supplies, first aid kits, flasks, children's clothing, warm winter clothing, hot water bottles, dried food, toiletries, bedding, sleeping bags, tents, camping equipment, babies nappies, dog food, dog baskets and dog beds - all donated.

Toiletries and items for babies have been handed in Brainwave Independence Group Lowestoft

Toiletries and items for babies have been handed in at Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Most Read

  1. 1 Banksy recreation tagged as part of 2009 national graffiti feud
  2. 2 Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer
  3. 3 Town centre store sold prior to auction
  1. 4 Busy Lowestoft road to close for weekend
  2. 5 'Exciting' repair works progressing at historic former Post Office
  3. 6 Former village pub and hotel all set for an exotic new use
  4. 7 External works set for go ahead around town's leisure centre
  5. 8 Revealed: Lowestoft roads where speed limits could be reduced
  6. 9 Chance for career hunters to find out more at festival
  7. 10 Fears for 'lifeline' ATMs as cash use in Suffolk drops dramatically

"We are teaming up with an ex-military guy called Connor, who with 20 former veterans is volunteering to take lorries full of humanitarian aid to Poland.

"He will be bringing a lorry to our Brainwave site to load the boxes up before being shipped out and taken to Poland."

Items can be dropped off at The Point between Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

Mr Knights said: "Since the post went out in the space of a few days we've absolutely filled the hospital grounds.

Donations have been boxed up at Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft

Donations have been boxed up at Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We had people turning up all weekend, there were queues of cars and vans on Monday morning while our volunteers and other people have been offering help and free time to pack up the items into boxes for distribution.

Donations of bedding handed in at Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft.

Donations of bedding handed in at Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The community spirit that has been shown with kind donations, and the offers of help to pack the equipment has been overwhelming - it's been incredible."

Visit the group's Facebook page for further details.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The vacant former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

'Multi-national brand' could transform vacant former service station

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The NAV1 section makes its way through the Bascule bridge in Lowestoft.

Suffolk County Council

Massive 380 tonne section of Gull Wing bridge arrives from Belgium

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Inside the vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre.

'Substantial' vacant town centre store set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Danielle, Dom, Arabella and Willow-Rose at their home in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Investigations | Special Report

'I can't put my kids to bed' - Disabled dad's plea for new council home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon