More than 100 Ukrainian refugees welcomed into homes across East Suffolk

East Suffolk has welcomed 108 refugees into properties across the district - Credit: PA

East Suffolk has welcomed more than 100 Ukrainian refugees through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, according to new data.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, towns and villages across the county have provided support, such as donations or offers of accommodation to refugees.

Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council confirmed 108 refugees have been welcomed into properties across the district, as of May 17, 2022.

According to the latest Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme data, 249 visas have been issued in East Suffolk, as of May 17.

As of Monday (May 23), East Suffolk Council's private sector housing team has received referrals for visits for 124 properties under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Of those, 80 have passed their assessments and 36 have visits already scheduled.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “This council condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has pledged its support for any Ukrainians seeking refuge in the district.

“We are working with partners at Suffolk County Council, the district and borough councils across Suffolk, voluntary and community groups to facilitate the safe arrival of Ukrainian refugees and to help them settle as quickly as possible.

“We thank everyone who has so far offered their support by inviting refugees into their home through the Homes For Ukraine Scheme.

“We would also encourage anyone wishing to donate money or supplies to use an accredited organisation, such as the Red Cross, the UN Refugee Agency or the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal Fund.”

A Suffolk County Council spokeswoman also confirmed wider Suffolk had welcomed 429 refugees as of May 17, 2022.

Councillor Bobby Bennett - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Bobby Bennett, cabinet member for equality and communities, praised the "generous support" seen from Suffolk residents in taking Ukrainian families into their homes.

She added: “We have been working closely with our District and Borough partners, NHS colleagues and voluntary and community groups across the county to help Ukrainian refugees settle safely and smoothly here in Suffolk.

"We are pleased to see good links being made through community groups, and children settling well into new school places.

“We are regularly in touch with sponsors to provide the latest information and guidance as the situation develops and I would like to thank them once again for their support.

"Suffolk stands with the people of Ukraine.”