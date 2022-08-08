Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

A group has set up an illegal encampment in Normanston Park, Lowestoft - Credit: Harrison Morley

A group of travellers have set up an "unauthorised" camp in a popular park in Lowestoft.

The group moved onto land within Normanston Park over the weekend and they remain at the site as of Monday morning.

About eight caravans and accompanying vehicles have reportedly been there since Saturday, August 6.

East Suffolk Council is currently in the process of working with the landowner to advise upon the best action.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "We were made aware of an encampment of approximately eight caravans and associated vehicles at Normanston Park on Saturday 6 August.

"We are in the process of liaising with the landowner and will guide them through actions in accordance with the protocol for unauthorised encampments."

Normanston Park is the largest park in the Suffolk coastal town and has a wide range of facilities that are popular with families.

Suffolk Police has said it is also aware of the encampment and are "monitoring the situation and working with partners to address any concerns".