News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Man remains hospital after ploughing BMW into home

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:54 PM August 11, 2021   
A destroyed conservatory wall.

The conservatory wall in Wharfesdale in Carlton Colville after the car had been removed. - Credit: Mick Howes

A driver remains in hospital after ploughing his BMW into the side of a home near Lowestoft.

On late Tuesday night, a car crashed into the side of a house in Carlton Colville.

On Wednesday morning, the car - a silver BMW - was pulled out of a brick conservatory on the junction of Wharfedale and Ribblesdale.

Officers were called shortly before 11.50pm on Tuesday following reports of a collision involving a single vehicle.

The BMW left the road and subsequently collided with a property in Wharfedale.

You may also want to watch:

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving.

The driver – a man aged in his 20s – was taken to hospital via ambulance after he suffered serious injuries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brand new club venue set to open on Lowestoft's Claremont Pier
  2. 2 Man with 'heart of gold' named after fatal A12 Blythburgh crash
  3. 3 Driver seriously hurt after crashing into side of house near Lowestoft
  1. 4 'No fire alarms went off' - Frightened neighbours speak after flat blaze
  2. 5 A Level results 2021: All smiles for Lowestoft students
  3. 6 Council denies fire alarms weren't heard in tower during flat blaze
  4. 7 Lowestoft's free festival 'to go out with a bang' on 10th anniversary
  5. 8 Separated family reunited after eight years through bucket wish list
  6. 9 Seaside Banksy 'brought to life' by local street artist
  7. 10 Preparations underway for this weekend's Nearly Festival

He remains in serious but stable condition in hospital.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving nearby immediately prior to the collision with a dash-cam should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference CAD 460 of 10 August 2021

Lowestoft News
Carlton Colville News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

banksy

Updated

Two more possible Banksy pieces appear - this time in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 30s has died following a crash on the A12 near Blythburgh. 

Norfolk Live

Man in 30s dies after crash on A12

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft street art

Is it Banksy? Mystery as more graffiti appears in towns

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A collage of three of the four Banksy-styled street art works around the East Coast.

Excitement as four possible Banksy pieces discovered in coastal towns

James Weeds and Jasper King

Logo Icon