Man remains hospital after ploughing BMW into home
A driver remains in hospital after ploughing his BMW into the side of a home near Lowestoft.
On late Tuesday night, a car crashed into the side of a house in Carlton Colville.
On Wednesday morning, the car - a silver BMW - was pulled out of a brick conservatory on the junction of Wharfedale and Ribblesdale.
Officers were called shortly before 11.50pm on Tuesday following reports of a collision involving a single vehicle.
The BMW left the road and subsequently collided with a property in Wharfedale.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving.
The driver – a man aged in his 20s – was taken to hospital via ambulance after he suffered serious injuries.
He remains in serious but stable condition in hospital.
Any witnesses, or anyone driving nearby immediately prior to the collision with a dash-cam should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference CAD 460 of 10 August 2021