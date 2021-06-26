Former dry cleaners set to be auctioned off
A vacant shop and one bedroom flat is set to be auctioned off next month.
The two-storey mid terrace mixed use property at 142 London Road South, Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.
The shop traded as Fashion Clean Dry Cleaners and Launderette for a number of years, but is now vacant.
It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on July 28 with a guide price of £100,000 - £120,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.
The property description from the auctioneers says: "This two storey mid terrace property comprises of a ground floor shop and self contained first floor one bedroom flat.
"The shop is now vacant and requires some improvement.
"The flat is double glazed and has gas central heating."
