'No, no, no, no, yes!' Characters sought for Vicar of Dibley production

Published: 11:28 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 11:35 AM August 18, 2021

It was a hit television sitcom that has been adapted into a series of plays.

And auditions are set to be held next month as popular amateur dramatics society, the Lowestoft Players, searches for actors to play a vicar and other parish council members for their Christmas production of The Vicar of Dibley.

With the Christmas production to be held at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft in December, auditions for a range of roles take place in September.

The poster for The Lowestoft Players Vicar of Dibley. - Credit: Stephen Wilson, The Lowestoft Players

The Vicar of Dibley follows the assignment of a women vicar (Geraldine Granger) in the sleepy village of Dibley.

The BBC TV series, with Dawn French playing the lead character between 1994-2007, has since been adapted into a series of plays, three of which will be performed for this production – The Arrival, Christmas Lunch and Winter which is the Nativity Play on Owen’s Farm.

Director of The Vicar of Dibley production, Karen Carter, who has been a member of the Lowestoft Players for 50 years, said: “I’m absolutely delighted and very excited to be directing The Vicar of Dibley

"This production is going to be just as much fun to rehearse as it will be to watch with its many dysfunctional characters.

“We need Frank Pickle, the world’s most boring man; Jim Trott, who can't string a sentence together; Letitia Cropley, the queen of cordon bleu; Hugo Horton, who thinks Kylie Minogue should be Prime Minister; Alice Tinker, who makes Hugo Horton look intelligent; Owen Newitt, local farmer and a stranger to personal hygiene.

"Not forgetting David Horton, snobbish, bad tempered, but ultimately loveable.”

She added: “In addition to the main characters we also have Mrs Tinker and Mary Tinker and Cecil, the choirmaster, a non-speaking but very animated role.”

Auditions will take place on Friday, September 3 from 7pm.

To get your audition pack and book a time slot email karen@lowestoftplayers.co.uk

In addition to the cast the Lowestoft Players is also seeking male and female voices to be in a small choir led by Vetta Wise, The Lowestoft Players’ choirmaster, as they sing the opening tittle song and perform some Christmas carols/Hymns in between the plays.

The Vicar of Dibley will run from Wednesday, December 8 to Sunday, December 12 with tickets available soon via www.playerstheatre/info