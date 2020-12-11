Virtual fundraising event for people with life-limiting illnesses launched

Published: 3:05 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 3:11 PM December 11, 2020

St Elizabeth Hospice has announced the launch of a fundraising event this year for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Following the postponing of the hospice’s Christmas Day Dip due to covid 19, the fundraising team have created virtual activities, Santa Stride ‘n’ Ride happening from 16 to 28 December and Ice Bucket Challenge on Christmas Day,.

This will raise money for the hospice’s Be a Star Christmas appeal.

The campaign raises funds for the hospice which will provide vital care for hundreds of people living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses and their families across East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney over the Christmas period.

Joanne Rodger, Events and Challenges Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We will be supporting more than 900 patients and their families over Christmas, during what for some will sadly be their last together.

“We cannot wait to see supporters sharing videos and photos as they complete their Ice Bucket and Santa Stride ‘n’ Ride challenges!”

Tickets for Santa Stride ‘n’ Ride are here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/santas-stride-ride-tickets-123651840985

Registration for the Ice Bucket Challenge is here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/st-elizabeth-hospice-ice-bucket-challenge-tickets-123654942261