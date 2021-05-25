News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Flood project virtual visitor centre is unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:18 PM May 25, 2021   
A view of the online virtual visitor centre that has been launched.

A view of the online virtual visitor centre that has been launched. Picture: East Suffolk Council Facebook - Credit: East Suffolk Council Facebook

A new virtual visitor centre has been unveiled to showcase a major scheme of works that will protect a coastal town from flooding.

With groundworks starting last week as part of the £67m Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP), a new virtual centre has now been launched.

People can now find out more about the project to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 1,500 homes and 825 businesses in the town, by visiting the online resource, which provides information about the construction of the tidal flood walls and tidal barrier.

Using gaming technology, it details the history of the project, how it has progressed and what the flood defences will look like.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Flood protection is vital for Lowestoft, and this project will stimulate development."

Visit the Virtual Visitor Centre at lfrmp.virtualconsultation.co.uk



 

You may also want to watch:

East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wendy and Eric Moore at F.W. Knights in Lowestoft, which is set to close at the end of May.

Gallery

'End of an era’: Family-run business set to close in town after 60 years

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Henry Hall was found by two members of the public, who alerted staff at the Joseph Conrad pub in Lowestoft.

'Charming' man died after 'tragic' drugs overdose in pub toilets

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
denmark road

Armed police called to disturbance at Lowestoft house

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Work is now under way that will see more than 30 affordable homes built  in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Work under way on new homes at vacant town centre site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus