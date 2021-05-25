Flood project virtual visitor centre is unveiled

Published: 4:18 PM May 25, 2021

A view of the online virtual visitor centre that has been launched. Picture: East Suffolk Council Facebook - Credit: East Suffolk Council Facebook

A new virtual visitor centre has been unveiled to showcase a major scheme of works that will protect a coastal town from flooding.

With groundworks starting last week as part of the £67m Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP), a new virtual centre has now been launched.

People can now find out more about the project to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 1,500 homes and 825 businesses in the town, by visiting the online resource, which provides information about the construction of the tidal flood walls and tidal barrier.

Using gaming technology, it details the history of the project, how it has progressed and what the flood defences will look like.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Flood protection is vital for Lowestoft, and this project will stimulate development."

Visit the Virtual Visitor Centre at lfrmp.virtualconsultation.co.uk







