Lowestoft Journal > News

Calls to volunteer for St Elizabeth Hospice

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:07 PM October 14, 2021   
Jemma Wood, Volunteer Development Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice.

Jemma Wood, Volunteer Development Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

St Elizabeth Hospice is calling on locals to consider volunteering for the independent Suffolk charity as it continues to expand its free specialist care services to people in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Since launching with East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) in April 2019, the joint initiative has delivered vital care to more than 2,000 people and their families in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

This care is made possible by the staff from the hospice and ECCH but also by more than 100 volunteers who support the service.

Now further volunteers are being sought. Jemma Wood, volunteer development manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are constantly looking to evolve and expand our services to provide support to more patients and their families in this area.

“By volunteering for the hospice you will be helping ensure people in your local area receive the care they need.

"If you think you could spare time to volunteer, even if only for a few hours a week, please get in touch."

Email volunteer@stelizabethhospice.org.uk or visit www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk/support-us

