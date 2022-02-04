News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'Your help is needed': Charity issues call for volunteers

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:54 PM February 4, 2022
The Lowestoft-based charity headquarters of the Brainwave Independence Group.

The Lowestoft-based charity headquarters of the Brainwave Independence Group. - Credit: Peter Eyles

A charity that supports people with brain injury and disabilities is set to hold a special event later this month.

Sending out a call to people to be a part of "something special," the Lowestoft-based Brainwave Independence Group will host an event for volunteers on February 21.

The volunteer event will take place at The Point - its headquarters on Tennyson Road in Lowestoft - between 10am and 2pm on February 21.

A spokesman for the Brainwave Independence Group said: "Do you want to be a part of something special?

"Your help is needed.

"We are looking for volunteers for all areas of the charity - The Point day centre, shops, events and donation centre/shop and welcome any applications.

"Come along and find out all about what we do to help adults that have a brain injury."

To find out more, download an application form via
https://www.brainwaveindependencegroup.co.uk/employment/

If you are interested but unable to attend the event, please call 01502 217286.

