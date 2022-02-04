'Your help is needed': Charity issues call for volunteers
A charity that supports people with brain injury and disabilities is set to hold a special event later this month.
Sending out a call to people to be a part of "something special," the Lowestoft-based Brainwave Independence Group will host an event for volunteers on February 21.
The volunteer event will take place at The Point - its headquarters on Tennyson Road in Lowestoft - between 10am and 2pm on February 21.
A spokesman for the Brainwave Independence Group said: "Do you want to be a part of something special?
"Your help is needed.
"We are looking for volunteers for all areas of the charity - The Point day centre, shops, events and donation centre/shop and welcome any applications.
"Come along and find out all about what we do to help adults that have a brain injury."
To find out more, download an application form via
https://www.brainwaveindependencegroup.co.uk/employment/
If you are interested but unable to attend the event, please call 01502 217286.