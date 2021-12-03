News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Time to vote for the Journal awards finalists

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:00 AM December 3, 2021
Jane Martin was named a Community Hero at the Victory Housing Awards 2011. Pictured, left, at the Tu

Voting is now open in the Lowestoft Journal Awards for 2021 - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

It's time to vote for your community heroes and inspirational figures across Lowestoft.

Last month we launched the Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our town and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination. 

We were inundated with entries for our awards, which have eight categories:

Business owner of the year; Pub landlord of the year; Teacher of the year; Community hero; Young person of the year; Moment of the year; Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative) and Uniformed hero of the year.

The Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021

The Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021 - Credit: Archant

We whittled down the nominations for each category and now we are urging our readers to vote for below.

The young person of the year award has been decided separately.

Journal editor Reece Hanson said: "We have seen some brilliant nominations sent in for our awards and must say a huge congratulations to everyone involved.

Most Read

  1. 1 67-year-old Lowestoft drug dealer found with £200,000 of cocaine jailed
  2. 2 Fire officer to step down after 17 years of service for new role
  3. 3 'Wonderful': Stunning portrait of 'A Lowestoft Man' delights all
  1. 4 Man arrested in connection with Lowestoft assault
  2. 5 'I was just really drunk' - man squared up to police after pub call-out
  3. 6 Lowestoft lighting the way in region's fight against food waste
  4. 7 Stunning drone photos capture first snowfall this winter
  5. 8 Refillable Adnams beer, wine and gin hits high street stores
  6. 9 'Completely unacceptable': Dismay as church is targeted during vandalism spree
  7. 10 Man appears in court for Lowestoft arson offences

"We want to celebrate the best of our communities with these awards and those nominated below do just that with their brilliant commitment to our towns and villages.

"Now it's down to our readers to face the difficult task of picking their winners."

The final nominees are: 

Business owner of year:

Grant Bartlett, The Lowestoft Distillery Company

David and Lorraine Le Grice, Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store

Pub landlord of the year:

Charlie Atkins, Odd Fellows

Charlie and Sally Coote, The Ship Inn

Teacher of the year:

Harley Morgan, Woods Loke Primary School

Elliot Gibbons, Pakefield High School

Johnny Lee, Red Oak Primary School

Community hero:

Vanessa De Selincourt, Kirkley by the Sea

John Ward, Pakefield Community Group

Jo Harmer, Ladies in Lockdown

Moment of the year:

Banksy's Spraycation

First Light Festival's Days of Summer

Fresh idea of the year:

First Light Festival's Days of Summer

The Nature Play Centre

Lowestoft Distillery's Navy Blue Gin

Uniformed hero of the year:

Joanne Bartlett, NHS occupational therapist

Amy Yeldham, Suffolk Police

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Suffolk Live News

Part of A47 closed in Lowestoft due to incident

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure

Police seek help to identify man after wallet theft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Lowestoft man jailed after breaching restraining order within an hour

Jane Hunt

person