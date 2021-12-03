Time to vote for the Journal awards finalists

Voting is now open in the Lowestoft Journal Awards for 2021 - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

It's time to vote for your community heroes and inspirational figures across Lowestoft.

Last month we launched the Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our town and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination.

We were inundated with entries for our awards, which have eight categories:

Business owner of the year; Pub landlord of the year; Teacher of the year; Community hero; Young person of the year; Moment of the year; Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative) and Uniformed hero of the year.

The Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021 - Credit: Archant

We whittled down the nominations for each category and now we are urging our readers to vote for below.

The young person of the year award has been decided separately.

Journal editor Reece Hanson said: "We have seen some brilliant nominations sent in for our awards and must say a huge congratulations to everyone involved.

"We want to celebrate the best of our communities with these awards and those nominated below do just that with their brilliant commitment to our towns and villages.

"Now it's down to our readers to face the difficult task of picking their winners."

The final nominees are:

Business owner of year:

Grant Bartlett, The Lowestoft Distillery Company

David and Lorraine Le Grice, Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store

Pub landlord of the year:

Charlie Atkins, Odd Fellows

Charlie and Sally Coote, The Ship Inn

Teacher of the year:

Harley Morgan, Woods Loke Primary School

Elliot Gibbons, Pakefield High School

Johnny Lee, Red Oak Primary School

Community hero:

Vanessa De Selincourt, Kirkley by the Sea

John Ward, Pakefield Community Group

Jo Harmer, Ladies in Lockdown

Moment of the year:

Banksy's Spraycation

First Light Festival's Days of Summer

Fresh idea of the year:

First Light Festival's Days of Summer

The Nature Play Centre

Lowestoft Distillery's Navy Blue Gin

Uniformed hero of the year:

Joanne Bartlett, NHS occupational therapist

Amy Yeldham, Suffolk Police