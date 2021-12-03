Time to vote for the Journal awards finalists
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
It's time to vote for your community heroes and inspirational figures across Lowestoft.
Last month we launched the Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our town and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination.
We were inundated with entries for our awards, which have eight categories:
Business owner of the year; Pub landlord of the year; Teacher of the year; Community hero; Young person of the year; Moment of the year; Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative) and Uniformed hero of the year.
We whittled down the nominations for each category and now we are urging our readers to vote for below.
The young person of the year award has been decided separately.
Journal editor Reece Hanson said: "We have seen some brilliant nominations sent in for our awards and must say a huge congratulations to everyone involved.
Most Read
- 1 67-year-old Lowestoft drug dealer found with £200,000 of cocaine jailed
- 2 Fire officer to step down after 17 years of service for new role
- 3 'Wonderful': Stunning portrait of 'A Lowestoft Man' delights all
- 4 Man arrested in connection with Lowestoft assault
- 5 'I was just really drunk' - man squared up to police after pub call-out
- 6 Lowestoft lighting the way in region's fight against food waste
- 7 Stunning drone photos capture first snowfall this winter
- 8 Refillable Adnams beer, wine and gin hits high street stores
- 9 'Completely unacceptable': Dismay as church is targeted during vandalism spree
- 10 Man appears in court for Lowestoft arson offences
"We want to celebrate the best of our communities with these awards and those nominated below do just that with their brilliant commitment to our towns and villages.
"Now it's down to our readers to face the difficult task of picking their winners."
The final nominees are:
Business owner of year:
Grant Bartlett, The Lowestoft Distillery Company
David and Lorraine Le Grice, Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store
Pub landlord of the year:
Charlie Atkins, Odd Fellows
Charlie and Sally Coote, The Ship Inn
Teacher of the year:
Harley Morgan, Woods Loke Primary School
Elliot Gibbons, Pakefield High School
Johnny Lee, Red Oak Primary School
Community hero:
Vanessa De Selincourt, Kirkley by the Sea
John Ward, Pakefield Community Group
Jo Harmer, Ladies in Lockdown
Moment of the year:
Banksy's Spraycation
First Light Festival's Days of Summer
Fresh idea of the year:
First Light Festival's Days of Summer
The Nature Play Centre
Lowestoft Distillery's Navy Blue Gin
Uniformed hero of the year:
Joanne Bartlett, NHS occupational therapist
Amy Yeldham, Suffolk Police