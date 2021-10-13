Have your say on plans to improve walking and cycling links in Lowestoft

Published: 12:49 PM October 13, 2021

Have your say on plans to improve walking and cycling links in south Lowestoft.

Footpaths could be widened with new crossings provided as part of plans to improve walking and cycling links in south Lowestoft.

People in the town are being urged to have their say on plans to upgrade existing routes between Dell Road and the Kirkley Rise area.

Suffolk County Council (SCC) has unveiled plans as part of phase 2 of the Active Travel Fund.

This, along with another scheme in Stowmarket, have been proposed after SCC was successful in achieving £1.68m to deliver walking and cycling improvement schemes across the county earlier this year.

And with a consultation now under way, your views are being sought on the proposals to enhance walking and cycling provision in areas of Lowestoft.

Part of the proposals to improve walking and cycling links in south Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

With the county council keen to hear people’s thoughts about the proposed improvements, which "will provide sustainable and safer links between residential developments, schools, and employment areas", the changes would enhance existing walking and cycling routes.

For the Dell Road and Kirkley Rise scheme, a county council spokesman said: "The proposals include widening existing footpaths to a standard suitable for cycling, providing new pedestrian and cycle crossings and improving signage to help make walking and cycling easier and more convenient for people.

Dell Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

"The route will connect residential areas with existing walking and cycling routes to fill in a ‘missing link’ in the network."

An online survey, which runs until October 18, has been launched with people being urged to have their say in the public consultation that runs until October 25.

Alexander Nicoll, SCC's deputy cabinet member for transport strategy, said: “The views of the public are important and we want to hear what people think about these proposals

“Their feedback will help us and will be incorporated as much as possible in shaping these improvements in their towns.”

To view the Dell Road and Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft scheme and have your say visit the county council website.

To fill in an offline version of the survey email transport.schemes@suffolk.gov.uk or call 0345 606 6171.

Information about the scheme can also be found by calling Suffolk County Council’s customer service contact centre on 03456 066 067.