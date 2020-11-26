Theatre group to perform first ever 'walking panto'

Published: 11:12 AM November 26, 2020

Management at a popular community theatre have been working tirelessly during lockdown in recent months to ensure a coastal town has a festive panto.

Next weekend, Lowestoft’s first-ever Christmas walking panto production will be held as a "unique concept" will be showcased.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield will be delivering "a Covid secure show” to families on Saturday and Sunday, December 5/6.

Management at the venue will be co-ordinating a team of volunteers and professional performers to stage Lowestoft’s first ever walking panto - 'Walking Through a Lowestoft Wonderland.'

This original Christmas story has been written and developed locally to be split across seven sites in Pakefield.

The production has been designed to allow families to view a whole pantomime without coming into contact with any other audience members.

Each of the locations will contain a scene from the performance and families will walk

from site to site at staggered intervals to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The show features a Panto Dame, Christmas magical elves, sleigh mechanics and talking snowmen - as well as some surprises along the way.

To enable everyone to get into the spirit of Christmas safely and socially distanced in bubbles, groups of no more than six must book a slot between noon and 6pm on either of the two performance days next weekend.

Each group must comprise just one household and masks will need to be worn as the performance takes about 90 minutes.

With 'Walking through a Lowestoft Wonderland' being a community production, led by the Seagull Theatre, it is a not-for-profit venture generously supported by Lowestoft Rising and the Kirkley Poors charity.

Seagull Theatre manager Karen Read said: “We are so happy to be able to offer this performance for Lowestoft families.

"Christmas is always a magical time for children and we are determined this year should be no different.

"So many local people have given up their time and their energy to make this happen, we are so proud of the Lowestoft community spirit.

"We would particularly like to thank all the various venues who have made their buildings and spaces available for this event - without them there would be no show!”

For further details visit www.theseagull.co.uk or call 01502 589726.