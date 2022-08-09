'Extremely dangerous' - Warning issued after cliff fall

People have been warned of "extreme danger" following a cliff fall near Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council has issued a warning today, urging people to take extra care when walking in the area surrounding Pakefield beach.

The incident was reported late on Monday, August 8, when parts of the cliff fell near to the Pontins site.

Officers from the Coastal Partnership East and Building Control are visiting the area on Tuesday to work with the landowner to ensure warning signs are in place as soon as possible.

Locals and visitors have been urged by East Suffolk Council to stay away from the cliffs when visiting the area.

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk Council said: "Our coastal management team, CPE, were made aware of a cliff fall late yesterday.

"Locals and visitors are urged to take the utmost care if visiting this part of Pakefield beach and to stay away from the cliffs.

"It is extremely dangerous to walk close to them, or climb on them."