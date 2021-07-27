News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Wartime evacuees set to reunite in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:13 PM July 27, 2021   
Lowestoft evacuees 1940.

Lowestoft evacuees in June 1940. - Credit: Lowestoft Evacuees Association

A popular reunion of Lowestoft evacuees is set to take place this weekend.

Having previously been cancelled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, wartime memories are set to be shared once more.

In June 1940 more than 3,000 schoolchildren left Lowestoft on five trains on their way to rural Derbyshire – and hopes are high that new chapters can be told.

The evacuees sign at Lowestoft Railway Station.

The evacuees sign at Lowestoft Railway Station. - Credit: Lowestoft Evacuees Association

The annual summer reunion of the Lowestoft Evacuees Association will take place on Saturday, July 31 in the Parcels Office public exhibition space at Lowestoft Railway Station.

Any ex-evacuees from Lowestoft are invited to attend at 10.30am for an 11am start on Saturday, with town Mayor, Alan Green, in attendance.

Lowestoft evacuees 1940.

Lowestoft evacuees in June 1940. - Credit: Lowestoft Evacuees Association

Chris Brooks, secretary of Lowestoft Evacuees Association, said: "Former wartime school evacuees are invited to attend, whether they have attended or not in past years, together with a family member or friend to accompany them in the seated meeting room at the station."

A light buffet lunch and a raffle is planned.

There will also be an exhibition of posters, prints and work of the Evacuees Association from 11am to 4pm on August 1, 2 and 3.

Lowestoft News

