New date set for wartime evacuees to reunite at special event

Published: 11:50 AM June 24, 2021

A popular reunion of Lowestoft evacuees is set to take place on a new date next month.

Having previously been cancelled three times amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, wartime memories are now due to be shared once more this summer.

The annual summer reunion that was scheduled for June, was then earmarked to take place on July 3.

But with the government pandemic restrictions remaining in place for a further period, the reunion has now been scheduled for July 31.

In June 1940 more than 3,000 schoolchildren left Lowestoft on five trains on their way to rural Derbyshire – and hopes are high that new chapters can be told.

The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, has been invited to greet any ex-evacuees from Lowestoft who are able to attend.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Brooks, secretary of Lowestoft Evacuees Association, said: "We will now meet on Saturday, July 31 at 10.30am for 11am for our 2021 reunion.

"There will be a public evacuees exhibition, with donation to charity, by the Association in the Central Station Parcels Office Exhibition room from 11am to 4pm on August 1, 2 and 3."



















