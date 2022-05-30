News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Former wartime evacuees to meet again at special event

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:12 AM May 30, 2022
Former Lowestoft evacuees and guests in 2021.

Former Lowestoft evacuees and guests in 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

Wartime memories will be shared once more in Lowestoft as former evacuees are invited to a special event.

In June 1940 more than 3,000 schoolchildren left Lowestoft on five trains on their way to rural Derbyshire – and an event for the evacuees to meet up again is set to take place this weekend.

On Saturday, June 4, at the Parcels Office public exhibition space at Lowestoft Railway Station, former wartime evacuees are welcome to attend the annual summer reunion and a tea party to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Running from noon to 3pm, there will be a chance to catch up with old friends and reminisce, with special guests attending.

These will include friends from Glossop, one of the former Derbyshire host towns, and Chris Brooks, founder of the Lowestoft Evacuees Association.

Last year two large arched panels were unveiled at the station telling the events of June 1940 when more than 3,000 schoolchildren were evacuated away from the danger of bombing and invasion.

