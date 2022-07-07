Domestic abuse charity gets lifeline funding support

A vital service which helps victims of domestic abuse rebuild their lives has received a crucial funding boost.

Based at The Kirkley Centre in Lowestoft, Waveney Domestic Violence and Abuse Forum, has supported thousands of survivors across the district over the last four decades.

But earlier this year the domestic abuse forum was fighting for survival and at risk of closing its waiting list due to a shortfall in funding.

The service was at risk of closure after it lost more than £20,000 in crucial funding - but it has now been thrown a lifeline following a successful appeal.

Several organisations have now offered financial help, and the service has said it now has "enough funding to see them through" until the end of this financial year.

Irina Hodkinson, the charity manager, said: “We were down by £20,000 due to previous funding streams coming to an end and we made an appeal for help.

Irina Hodkinson, manager of the Waveney Domestic Violence and Abuse Forum. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"We are grateful to all the organisations who came forward to help, the latest of which is the Lowestoft Lions Club who donated £1,300.

“We now have enough funding to help all of our clients who were part way through their trauma therapy finish their 12 therapy sessions, and in fact, we now have sufficient funding to allow new people to start their therapy, which is brilliant.”

The Lowestoft Lions president John Swatton said: “We are heartened to hear that the Forum now has sufficient funds to be able to continue its vital work and are pleased that our contribution has gone some way to help."

With the charity supporting women, men and their families who have been affected by domestic abuse, offering services such as trauma therapy and safety planning for those still in an abusive relationship, Mrs Hodkinson said: “Victims of abuse often must leave their home, families and friends behind.

"They sometimes have to move to an unknown area for their and their children’s safety, and when the court case is finished, they are left alone with the trauma and they can’t move forward.

“We are grateful to Lowestoft Lions and to everybody who have supported our charity – it has helped our clients tremendously."