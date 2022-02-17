Wildcats and Foxes ready to roar on England's Lionesses

The Lionesses will be looking to shine in the region this weekend - and they will roared on by an enthusiastic crowd that will include dozens of youngsters from Lowestoft.

With England Women's senior team set to take on Spain this Sunday, February 20 in the Arnold Clark Cup in front of more than 12,000 fans at Carrow Road, the girls and ladies section of Waveney FC will be cheering them on.

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A total of 14 teams of girls and ladies from Waveney FC - featuring the Wildcats, Foxes and Cougars among others - will represent the club as 360 fervent fans from Lowestoft descend on the home of Norwich City FC.

For Shane Davey, Waveney FC's Girls and Ladies Development Officer, this weekend's international match provides a "wonderful opportunity" for the club's aspiring youngsters to see their role models in action.

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Davey said: "We will be taking a fantastic 360 people to the game, which again highlights the strength of female football within the club."

For many, it will be their first taste of live international football action - just hours after they had taken to pitches across Lowestoft and Norfolk.

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With 16 girls teams - aged between U8 and U14 - in action it means 170 girls currently play each weekend in the Norfolk Women & Girls' Football League.

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

And with Waveney FC Ladies playing in the Suffolk Girls and Women's Football League, Mr Davey said: "The ladies and girls teams at Waveney have gone from strength to strength.

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"That is down to the commitment of the volunteers at Waveney which is giving the girls the platform they deserve - and the demand is growing."

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With 14 Waveney girls and ladies teams representing the club this Sunday at Carrow Road, the WFC banners and flags will be flying in support of The Lionesses at a tournament being held ahead of the European Championships in England in the summer.

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Davey said: "This year we formed our first ever two teams of U8 girls and we're now making plans for U7 teams for next season.

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Waveney FC girls teams in action at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Davey hailed the success of Ipswich Town Ladies striker Natasha Thomas and Norwich City Women midfielder Lielah Gooding - both former Waveney players - adding they were "really great role models" for the girls to aspire to.