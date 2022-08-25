Delightful dahlias and 'perfect' vegetables among 300 entries at show
- Credit: Mick Howes
A group of green fingered gardeners have proudly displayed the fruits of their labours as a summer show made a welcome return.
Flowers and vegetables were on display as the first show was held in Lowestoft since the Covid-19 outbreak.
Organised by Waveney Gardeners Club, the summer show at Carlton Colville Community Centre on Hall Road, Carlton Colville, attracted a good turnout after it was opened by a local councillor.
Club spokesman Sheila Pettett said: “We had 300 entries, perfect vegetables, wonderful dahlias, beautiful flower arrangements plus amazing handicrafts.
“A steady stream of visitors attended the two-day show, and all seemed to really enjoy the displays with many taking the opportunity to buy some plants or to enjoy refreshments.
“It was a particularly poignant time for all the committee members preparing for Waveney Gardeners latest show.
"Firstly, it was the first show since Covid, secondly the first show under our new name having previously been called Oulton Broad and Lowestoft Horticultural Society and most importantly the sad loss of our much loved and respected show manager, John Thompson, who was the fount of all knowledge where the show was concerned and not forgetting his gardening expertise.”