Delightful dahlias and 'perfect' vegetables among 300 entries at show

A group of green fingered gardeners have proudly displayed the fruits of their labours as a summer show made a welcome return.

Displays at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes

Flowers and vegetables were on display as the first show was held in Lowestoft since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Flower arrangement exhibits at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organised by Waveney Gardeners Club, the summer show at Carlton Colville Community Centre on Hall Road, Carlton Colville, attracted a good turnout after it was opened by a local councillor.

Sheila Pettett with Dahlias at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes

Club spokesman Sheila Pettett said: “We had 300 entries, perfect vegetables, wonderful dahlias, beautiful flower arrangements plus amazing handicrafts.

Displays at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes

“A steady stream of visitors attended the two-day show, and all seemed to really enjoy the displays with many taking the opportunity to buy some plants or to enjoy refreshments.

Vegetables exhibits at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes

“It was a particularly poignant time for all the committee members preparing for Waveney Gardeners latest show.

Admiring the displays at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Firstly, it was the first show since Covid, secondly the first show under our new name having previously been called Oulton Broad and Lowestoft Horticultural Society and most importantly the sad loss of our much loved and respected show manager, John Thompson, who was the fount of all knowledge where the show was concerned and not forgetting his gardening expertise.”

Award winning Wonky Vegetable at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes

Delightful dahlias at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes

Displays at Waveney Gardeners Club summer show. - Credit: Mick Howes



