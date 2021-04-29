Virtual May Day Festival to offer array of music and culture

Published: 3:36 PM April 29, 2021

The Waveney May Day festival will run online. - Credit: Waveney TUC

Waveney May Day festival is set to be held online this year and will celebrate some of Lowestoft's culture and music.

The event is organised by Waveney TUC and celebrates International Workers Day.

Some of the highlights will include writer Dean Parkin joining forces with folk duo John and Lynne Ward to present sights and sounds celebrating their hometown, featuring stories, poems and archive photos from Dean alongside a selection of John's finest songs capturing Lowestoft’s character.

Waveney May Day Festival 2021 schedule for the day. - Credit: Waveney TUC

The rest of the day will include entertaining live music spanning every genre from rock, folk, blues and roots to even some sea shanties.

Among other highlights at the event will be an online zoom discussion about the climate emergency and Suffolk solutions.

Some topics being discussed will include Sizewell, transport, the environmental coast and asking: is it really a choice between jobs and clean energy?

The event will conclude with headliner Mexican singer-songwriter León Chávez Teixeiro.