Waveney MP's new choice for PM after Jeremy Hunt elimination

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:03 PM July 14, 2022
Peter Aldous, Waveney MP

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is now backing Penny Mordaunt to be the next Prime Minister - Credit: House of Commons

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has revealed his new choice for the next prime minister.

Mr Aldous had backed Jeremy Hunt to take the top job, but the former health secretary was eliminated from the running alongside Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday evening.

With six candidates remaining, Mr Aldous has now shown his backing to Penny Mordaunt.

Penny Mordaunt, another of the Conservative Party leadership hopefuls

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Currently trade minister, she has had Cabinet jobs in the defence and international development briefs.

Mr Aldous said: "I feel she is the best candidate of those left to provide a fresh start.

"She also has experience within government and I think she is best placed to bring the UK back together again.

"It is also worth noting that she also represents a coastal constituency." 

The other MPs still in the running are Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and south west Norfolk MP Liz Truss.

