MP reiterates call for PM to quit after 'inevitable' resignations

Waveney MP Peter Aldous believes Boris Johnson should step aside in the "next two to three days" following the resignations of key cabinet members and numerous junior ministers and aides.

With Mr Johnson's premiership hanging in the balance, former chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid resigned from government last night (Tuesday) saying they no longer had confidence in the Prime Minister to lead the country.

Just last week, Mr Aldous told this newspaper that the prime minister had "much work to do if he is to restore trust".

Admitting that he had "doubts" that this may be achieved, speaking last Thursday Mr Aldous said: "Early in June, the prime minister faced a vote of no confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party.

"Having made clear my views on the culture which existed in Downing Street during the pandemic, I voted against the PM.

"I accept that the majority of my Conservative colleagues did not reach the same conclusion, and rejected the motion of no confidence.

"Nonetheless, an unprecedented number voted in favour of this, and the PM has much work to do if he is to restore trust and demonstrate that his government can meet the tremendous challenges facing the UK at the present time.

"While I have doubts, I do hope that he is able to do this."

Now, and after the prime minister has come under fire for his handling of a scandal involving MP Chris Pincher, Mr Johnson is facing the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership.

The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row.

Following the resignations, and with Mr Johnson's leadership facing a fresh crisis, Mr Aldous said: "I respect and acknowledge the decisions Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have come to.

"I think they were inevitable decisions because I don't think this situation could continue.

"I acknowledge and respect the prime minister's work in addressing the major problems such as Brexit, the Ukraine crisis and Covid, but we can't keep going on having these serious, major distractions every two to three weeks.

"I do hope, and I say this with sadness, that the prime minister takes stock of what Mr Sunak and what Mr Javid have said and steps aside in the next two to three days."

Other government ministers – including Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP and Work and Pensions Secretary – and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, are said to be behind the prime minister.