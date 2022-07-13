Waveney MP reveals who he's backing to be next prime minister

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has revealed his choice for the next PM - Credit: UK Parliament

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has revealed his choice for the next prime minister and leader of the Conservatives.

Balloting begins today to find Boris Johnson's successor in 10 Downing Street, with eight contenders in the running after clearing the first hurdle on Tuesday night.

Mr Aldous, who was among the first Tory MPs to call for Mr Johnson to step down in the wake of the partygate scandal in February, has now revealed he is backing Jeremy Hunt for the top job.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt is in the running to replace Boris Johnson - Credit: PA

He said: "I’m backing Jeremy Hunt to be leader of the Conservative party as he comes from a business background, has a wealth of experience in government, and, having not been in the Cabinet for the past three years, will provide a fresh approach to addressing the enormous challenges that the UK currently faces.

"His understanding of the NHS, having been secretary of state for health and as the current chair of the Health Select Committee, means that he has a clear appreciation of the demands on the health and care system and how best to meet them.

"Having run his own businesses before becoming an MP, Jeremy is aware of the crucial role that business has to play in fuelling the Covid recovery and the need for a fiscal regime and policies that promote and encourage economic growth.

"This includes investment in education and skills which is so important to the Waveney area.

"The challenges the UK faces are global in nature, particularly with the war in Ukraine, and having been Foreign Secretary Jeremy is well placed to ensure that the UK continues to play a strategic role on the world stage.

"Having been there and done it, Jeremy is the candidate against whom it is appropriate to judge the other candidates, all of whom have their own strengths and attributes."

The former health secretary, who served under both David Cameron and Theresa May's leadership, stood against Boris Johnson back in 2019.

The other MPs still in the running are Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and south west Norfolk MP Liz Truss.