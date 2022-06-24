'Disappointing' night for Conservatives as MP's concerns remain

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said his concerns about Boris Johnson's leadership remain after 'disappointing' by-election results. - Credit: PA/Archant

Waveney's Conservative MP branded the party's latest by-election defeats as "disappointing" and reiterated his concerns about the Prime Minister.

The party lost their former stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats and surrendered Wakefield to Labour at the by-elections on Thursday night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that the results are “tough” but vowed to “keep going” – despite the losses dealing another blow to his authority.

Mr Aldous said: "These were very disappointing results. The views and concerns I have had over the past few months do remain.

"I do acknowledge that we had this vote three weeks ago and I accept the outcome.

"The result has posed questions to the leadership of the Conservative Party that they need to think on very carefully. They need to not just brush them away but respond to them.

"When you have real concerns about a direction of travel, you have to respond to that and not ignore them.

"What I think is it is incumbent on the leadership of the Conservative Party, to the government and the cabinet to reflect on this, liaise with the Prime Minister and respond accordingly. The ball is in their court."

In Tiverton and Honiton, a seat that had returned nothing but Conservative MPs for 99 years, the Liberal Democrats overturned a Conservative majority of 24,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden quit in the early hours of Friday morning, saying he and Tory supporters are “distressed and disappointed by recent events”, telling Mr Johnson: “Someone must take responsibility.”

On the resignation, Mr Aldous said: "I respect his decision. It is now necessary for the leadership of the party to reflect on what was said in his letter."

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said she was "not surprised" by the results.

She said: "It's rare that governments win by-elections, especially midterm.

"Obviously, I had hoped we would win but I'm not surprised – people know that the government's not going to change as the consequence of a by-election."

She cited low voter turnout as a reason why the Tories lost the by-elections.