'Fascinating craft' to be demonstrated during special exhibition

Members of the Waveney Woodturners Association with some of their creations being featured at their December showcase event at Lowestoft Station. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

Stunning creations will be showcased as an ancient art takes centre stage.

A special exhibition will be held at Lowestoft Railway Station over the coming days.

Free to enter, the exhibition opens on Thursday and is held daily until Saturday, between 10am and 4pm, and will feature the ancient art of woodturning.

Members of the 40-strong Waveney Woodturners Club will display their work and demonstrate the art and craft of turning at the event being held in the station’s restored Parcels Office Exhibition Space.

Formed 40 years ago, the Waveney Woodturners Club meet regularly at Mutford Village Hall where they host demonstrations and tuition sessions.

David Ritchie, the club's event secretary, said: “We are delighted to have been invited by the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership to showcase our members’ work and demonstrate to the public what can be created using wood.

"This natural material has great warmth with a beauty and tactile quality unmatched by any other material and we are excited to be able to share our passion for this art with the public.”

As well as the opportunity to view members work and see live demonstrations, some items - including small Christmas stocking fillers and larger creations - will be available to purchase.

Mr Ritchie added: “When starting to work with a piece of wood, no-one can tell just what grain and colouring lies beneath the bark and part of the joy and creativity of woodturning is in discovering and working with the natural beauty of each individual piece.”

The club are also hoping their showcase will encourage more people to take up the hobby for which they offer an introductory tuition programme.

Martin Halliday, development officer at Community Rail Norfolk, said: “We are pleased to offer our Community Rail facilities at Lowestoft railway station to showcase the fantastic work of the Waveney Woodturners and hope the public will enjoy the opportunity to see and hear more about this fascinating craft.”

For more information on the event or the club, please visit www.waveneyanddistrictwoodturners.co.uk