Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming

Cars parked at The Wherry in Lowestoft were left stuck in water due to flooding. - Credit: Barry Whittle

Cars were left stranded after heavy flooding hit Lowestoft.

Vehicles parked in The Wherry's car park in Oulton Broad on Sunday (January 30) were left stuck as water levels from the River Waveney rose high.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, got a surprise wake up call when she was told it was her car that was covered in water.

Benches at St Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft were submerged. - Credit: Stuart Clarke

She said: "I was actually asleep when my friend rang me to ask if I left my car at The Wherry.

"Once I saw the pictures and realised I just quickly got down there.

"I wasn’t sure what to do really but I had a lot of people come to help me and a couple of really kind people just happened to have a truck and pulled me out!

"It’s now drying out and hopefully there won’t be too much damage."

Caldecott Road in Oulton Broad was left covered in water on Sunday. - Credit: Chris Spurgeon

Elsewhere in the town, benches at St Nicholas Everitt Park were submerged while Britain's most easterly spot Ness Point was also seen flooded.

The weather disruption also caused trains from the town to Norwich to be cancelled due to flood water between Reedham and Haddiscoe making journeys unsafe.

In a series of tweets, Greater Anglia advised travellers not to make journeys and said that train services along those routes had been cancelled until further notice.

St Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad was flooded. - Credit: Joy Rayner

The news comes after a number of flood alerts and warnings were issued along the coast of Norfolk and Waveney as Storm Malik hit the country.

And more disruption is possible due to Storm Corrie.

A yellow weather warning is in place until Monday afternoon for parts of East Anglia - particularly the north Norfolk coast - and winds of up to 60mph are forecast.

Nationally, a nine-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman have been killed by falling trees in strong winds caused by storms.

Water flooded Ness Point in Lowestoft over the weekend. - Credit: Lisa Moon

Staffordshire Police said a man is in hospital after the incident which killed the boy.

Police were called to Hollington Road, Winnothdale, near to Tean, at 1pm on Saturday after reports that a tree had fallen on a boy and a man, and they were both taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A spokesman said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away.

"The boy's family are being supported by specially-trained officers. The man remains in hospital.

"A scene remains at the location, where people are asked to avoid the area. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The boy's death comes after a 60-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen as strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK.