First Light Festival 2022: What will the weather be like?

Festival-goers will be hoping for similar sunshine to the 2019 outing. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The inaugural First Light Festival in 2019 saw around 30,000 visitors bask in the sun on Lowestoft's South Beach.

And this weekend could see similar scenes with temperatures set to rise going into the weekend, although Saturday may see the occasional shower.

Friday could see the best of the weather, however, when temperatures could hit 30C.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Very hot, dry and sunny across the region on Friday.

"High cloud likely to turn sunshine hazy at times. Becoming breezy. Maximum temperature 34 °C.

"Cloud and rain gradually sinking southwards Saturday, turning heavy, perhaps thundery at times. Dry and bright further south, with a thunderstorm risk later. Remaining unsettled Sunday."

Festival-goers can also gather on the shore on Sunday morning to watch the sun rise at 4.30am.