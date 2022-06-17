News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Weather

Lions at zoo enjoy ice lollies on the hottest day of the year

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:02 PM June 17, 2022
Updated: 5:13 PM June 17, 2022
Lion Jabu enjoying a frozen treat as temperatures hit 30 degrees in East Anglia. 

Lion Jabu enjoying a frozen treat as temperatures hit 30 degrees in East Anglia. - Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

With temperatures reaching 30 degrees across the region, it wasn't just humans who needed to cool down with an ice lolly on Friday. 

Lions at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve in Kessingland, near Lowestoft in Suffolk, were given a frozen treat.

Male lion Jabu was pictured getting ahead of the pride with a large ice block in his mouth.

It was made entirely of raw animal protein and ice to help keep the carnivores cool in these sweltering temperatures.

They are not the only animals that have been spotted trying to escape the heat, with a herd of deer pictured taking a dip in the pond at Snettisham Park in west Norfolk. 

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Two toddlers were found in Crown Street West, Lowestoft, on Monday morning

Suffolk Constabulary

Man arrested on suspicion of neglect after girls found in street

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The two girls were found in Crown Street West, Lowestoft, on Monday, June 13

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two young girls reunited with family after being found in Lowestoft street

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
pets corner oulton broad

Suffolk Live News

Police stop 44 drivers for motoring offences in three hours near Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Gee has been jailed for more than two years for drug offences.

Drug dealer ordered to pay back half of illegal earnings

Jane Hunt

person