Lions at zoo enjoy ice lollies on the hottest day of the year

With temperatures reaching 30 degrees across the region, it wasn't just humans who needed to cool down with an ice lolly on Friday.

Lions at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve in Kessingland, near Lowestoft in Suffolk, were given a frozen treat.

Male lion Jabu was pictured getting ahead of the pride with a large ice block in his mouth.

It was made entirely of raw animal protein and ice to help keep the carnivores cool in these sweltering temperatures.

They are not the only animals that have been spotted trying to escape the heat, with a herd of deer pictured taking a dip in the pond at Snettisham Park in west Norfolk.