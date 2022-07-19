Crowds rush to beach as heatwave hits coast

Abbie, Brooklyn, Dale and Summer Thompson enjoying the sun at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Beachgoers basked in the summer sun on Lowestoft's South Beach on one of the hottest days on record.

Monday saw temperatures on the coast hit around 34C in a sweltering day on the sand.

While the sea breeze kept the town cooler than more inland areas, the warm weather saw families race to spend the day on the beach.

Autumn and Oakley Oliver playing in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday, with a high of 28C forecast and temperatures set to fall throughout the week.

An amber weather warning was issued for the east of the region, with the Met Office warning the high temperatures could pose a "danger to life."

People have been urged to keep hydrated and take regular breaks from the sun throughout the heatwave.

Two brothers enjoying building sand castles at Lowestoft beach during the heat wave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the sunshine on Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the sunshine at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying a dip in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying a dip in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Autumn and Oakley Oliver playing in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two brothers enjoying building sand castles at Lowestoft beach during the heat wave. - Credit: Danielle Booden



