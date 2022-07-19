News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Weather

Crowds rush to beach as heatwave hits coast

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:59 AM July 19, 2022
Abbie, Brooklyn, Dale and Summer Thompson enjoying the sun at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave.

Abbie, Brooklyn, Dale and Summer Thompson enjoying the sun at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Beachgoers basked in the summer sun on Lowestoft's South Beach on one of the hottest days on record.

Monday saw temperatures on the coast hit around 34C in a sweltering day on the sand.

While the sea breeze kept the town cooler than more inland areas, the warm weather saw families race to spend the day on the beach.

Autumn and Oakley Oliver playing in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave.

Autumn and Oakley Oliver playing in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday, with a high of 28C forecast and temperatures set to fall throughout the week.

An amber weather warning was issued for the east of the region, with the Met Office warning the high temperatures could pose a "danger to life."

People have been urged to keep hydrated and take regular breaks from the sun throughout the heatwave.

Two brothers enjoying building sand castles at Lowestoft beach during the heat wave. Picture: Daniel

Two brothers enjoying building sand castles at Lowestoft beach during the heat wave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the sunshine on Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. Picture Danielle Booden

People enjoying the sunshine on Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the sunshine at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave.

People enjoying the sunshine at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying a dip in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying a dip in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying a dip in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying a dip in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Autumn and Oakley Oliver playing in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. Picture: Daniell

Autumn and Oakley Oliver playing in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two brothers enjoying building sand castles at Lowestoft beach during the heat wave. Picture: Daniel

Two brothers enjoying building sand castles at Lowestoft beach during the heat wave. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The official opening of Eastern Edge, 72 contemporary beach huts, Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Striking new £2.6m beach huts unveiled in 'wonderful' setting

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Members of RANS point to the anti-social behaviour motorists Gateway Retail Park Lowestoft

Angry neighbours 'sleep-deprived' due to 2am anti-social car park racers

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police signage

Teen arrested after police raid finds large amount of cannabis and ketamine

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A vision of what Lavender Cottage will look like

'Further 100 jobs' to be created with go-ahead for new 32-bed care home

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon