Will we see record-breaking temperatures in Lowestoft during heatwave?

Red and amber weather warnings have been issued for Suffolk with the mercury soaring next week.

But temperatures in Lowestoft aren't expected to match those further inland.

An "exceptionally hot spell" is expected to hit the county on Monday and Tuesday, leading to possible widespread impacts on people and infrastructure, according to the Met Office.

The red warning covers part of Haverhill, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Clare, with an amber warning in place for the rest of the county.

In Lowestoft temperatures could hit a high of 24C on Sunday, July 17, before soaring into the 30s on Monday, with a high of 31C expected during the afternoon.

Tuesday, July 19, is set to be slightly cooler with a high of 28C, before cloudy weather arrives on Wednesday as temperatures continue to fall throughout the week.

Forecasters have revealed there is a likely chance of the UK's hottest-ever temperature – the 38.7C recorded in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019 – being broken next Tuesday.