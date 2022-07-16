News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Weather

Will we see record-breaking temperatures in Lowestoft during heatwave?

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:54 PM July 16, 2022
South Beach in Lowestoft.

Temperatures in Lowestoft are set to soar this week - Credit: Mick Howes

Red and amber weather warnings have been issued for Suffolk with the mercury soaring next week.

But temperatures in Lowestoft aren't expected to match those further inland.

An "exceptionally hot spell" is expected to hit the county on Monday and Tuesday, leading to possible widespread impacts on people and infrastructure, according to the Met Office.

The red warning covers part of Haverhill, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Clare, with an amber warning in place for the rest of the county.

In Lowestoft temperatures could hit a high of 24C on Sunday, July 17, before soaring into the 30s on Monday, with a high of 31C expected during the afternoon.

Tuesday, July 19, is set to be slightly cooler with a high of 28C, before cloudy weather arrives on Wednesday as temperatures continue to fall throughout the week.

Forecasters have revealed there is a likely chance of the UK's hottest-ever temperature – the 38.7C recorded in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019 – being broken next Tuesday.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Members of RANS point to the anti-social behaviour motorists Gateway Retail Park Lowestoft

Angry neighbours 'sleep-deprived' due to 2am anti-social car park racers

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Jake Rowlands, 32, from Lowestoft, is wanted on recall to prison

Suffolk Live News

Lowestoft man wanted on recall to prison

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A vision of what Lavender Cottage will look like

'Further 100 jobs' to be created with go-ahead for new 32-bed care home

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Potters Kiln Harvester restaurant in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Green light for new garden room extension at pub and restaurant

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon