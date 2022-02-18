Live
Homes without power and busy road closed as Storm Eunice hits
- Credit: Mick Howes
A road has been closed for "safety purposes" as a power cut hits homes and an unofficial gust of 77mph has been reported in a seaside town.
Within the past few hours Lowestoft and Southwold has been hit by Storm Eunice on Friday, February 18.
With wind speeds increasing a large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft has been left "insecure" with police subsequently closing Tower Road "for safety purposes."
It has led to access by foot only to the popular retail park.
Nearby in the NR33 7 postcode in Pakefield, UK Power Networks engineers are currently dealing with a power cut in the area, which was reported at 12.35pm.
There have also been reports of a fallen tree on Grand Avenue, Pakefield, which has knocked some power cables down.
A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "We're investigating an overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area.
"Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible.
"We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you."
The current estimated time for power to be restored in this area is for between 6.30pm and 7.30pm today.
Meanwhile, as of 1pm, WeatherQuest meteorologist and BBC Look East forecaster Dan Holley said that "an unofficial gust of 77mph" had been reported at Southwold Lifeboat Station.
With all Greater Anglia train services currently suspended, more than 100 schools have been closed across Suffolk with students moving to online learning.
Libraries and Family Hubs were also closed, and some waste collections were impacted, although East Suffolk services in the north of the district (Lowestoft, Beccles, Southwold, Bungay, Halesworth) were continuing as scheduled for the time being.
Meanwhile, strong winds over recent days have damaged some of the protective screens covering the Banksy seagull artwork on the corner of Katwijk Way and Denmark Road in Lowestoft.
An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Some of the protective screens covering this artwork were damaged during strong winds on Wednesday.
"Inspections were carried out on Thursday and in light of further adverse weather predicted for Friday, it was decided not to carry out repairs until after Storm Eunice has passed.
"The screens will be inspected once the weather has improved and the council will then liaise with the building owner with an aim to repair the screens as soon as possible.”
With Storm Eunice being declared a "major incident" by community leaders in Suffolk, the county is preparing for winds that could reach 90mph.
The Suffolk Resilience Forum met with key partners, such as emergency services, utility companies and health bodies, before making the decision on Friday morning.
A red weather warning for wind has been declared for the southern half of Suffolk, warning of "significant disruption and dangerous conditions" that present a danger to life.
Jon Lacey, chair of the Resilience Forum’s Strategic Coordination Group, said: "We are facing a significant risk of disruption and danger to life with the force of Storm Eunice.
"I ask everyone to avoid any unnecessary travel and keep up to date on the latest advice being given by public bodies."
UK Power Networks has advised people to call 105 if their power is cut off or they see a power line has been brought down in the strong winds.