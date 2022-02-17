Warnings to stay away from cliffs and coast as Storm Eunice approaches

Warnings have been issued for people to stay away from cliffs and the coast across the region as Storm Eunice is set to hit tomorrow (January 18).

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the East of England tomorrow, which could cause "danger to life".

Storm Eunice is set to batter Norfolk and Waveney bringing 80mph gusts.

Storm Dudley has already caused a tree to fall down in Brandon. - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

This threat has also impacted events and attractions across the region.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council advised people to avoid coastal areas, saying: “With high winds predicted, people are advised to avoid exposed coastal areas, take note of warning signs and be aware of the tides.

"Some areas of beach along our coast are not as wide as they used to be and at high tide it is not possible to walk along them without walking close to the cliffs.

"This could be very dangerous if the cliff is unstable, even though it may look safe.

"We would urge people to take care if visiting the coast.

"Our beaches are beautiful but cliffs along the Suffolk coast are some of the fastest eroding in western Europe and climbing on them or walking close to them can be extremely dangerous."

Storm Eunice is set to batter the region bringing 80mph winds which could pose a “danger to life” - Credit: Met Office

An Environment Agency spokesperson confirmed wind speeds will be similar to those back in October 2013 adding: “Storm Eunice will bring a period of strong and prolonged winds to this area similar in speed to those experienced in October 2013 on St Jude’s Day.

"The storm will also bring bursts of heavy showers which may cause short lived, localised surface water flooding in places.

"Forecast tidal levels will trigger a few flood alerts on the coast and in the Broads.

“The strong winds are largely blowing offshore but could still whip up large waves which can be dangerous, and we would thus advise people to stay away from coastal paths and beaches.

"We are working closely with the Met Office and other partners to prepare and respond to any change in the current forecast."

You sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.