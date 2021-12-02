Stunning drone photos capture first snowfall this winter

Video

Lowestoft as seen from the air covered in snow. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Stunning drone photos have captured the first snowfall of the year in Lowestoft this winter.

Photos taken by Oliv3r Drone Photography, show the town glistening in snowfall this morning, as temperatures felt chilly.

Wintry weather has been reported not only in Lowestoft but other towns across the area as well including Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Long Stratton and Wymondham.

A drone photo looks out towards the Lowestoft coast, as the town saw its first snowfall today (December 2). - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Across Suffolk, areas like Bury St Edmunds have also seen a dusting of the white stuff.

A met office warning for ice remains in place this morning across Norfolk and Suffolk.

People woke up to snow in Lowestoft this morning. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The warning, covers the period from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and says injuries from slips and falls on ice patches are possible.

Temperatures currently sit around 5C today and are not expected to get any higher before falling below freezing tonight.

Sleet showers are expected to continue across the area today and into this evening and overnight.

But temperatures are expected to increase tomorrow as highs of 7C are expected.