News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Weather

Video

Stunning drone photos capture first snowfall this winter

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:13 AM December 2, 2021
lowestoft

Lowestoft as seen from the air covered in snow. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Stunning drone photos have captured the first snowfall of the year in Lowestoft this winter.

Photos taken by Oliv3r Drone Photography, show the town glistening in snowfall this morning, as temperatures felt chilly.

Wintry weather has been reported not only in Lowestoft but other towns across the area as well including Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Long Stratton and Wymondham.

lowestoft snow

A drone photo looks out towards the Lowestoft coast, as the town saw its first snowfall today (December 2). - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Across Suffolk, areas like Bury St Edmunds have also seen a dusting of the white stuff.

A met office warning for ice remains in place this morning across Norfolk and Suffolk.

snow lowestoft

People woke up to snow in Lowestoft this morning. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The warning, covers the period from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and says injuries from slips and falls on ice patches are possible. 

Temperatures currently sit around 5C today and are not expected to get any higher before falling below freezing tonight. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Three people arrested in Lowestoft as part of burglary crackdown
  2. 2 Man appears in court for Lowestoft arson offences
  3. 3 Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes
  1. 4 Region's rebel MP: 'Im not grumpy' just acting in my peoples' best interests
  2. 5 Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson after Lowestoft fire
  3. 6 Road closed for 'emergency' repairs to Victorian footbridge
  4. 7 Part of A47 closed in Lowestoft due to incident
  5. 8 Police release CCTV after Honda stolen from car park
  6. 9 'I was just really drunk' - man squared up to police after pub call-out
  7. 10 Theatre lights to illuminate Church for 'really special' outdoor carol service

Sleet showers are expected to continue across the area today and into this evening and overnight.

But temperatures are expected to increase tomorrow as highs of 7C are expected.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Homes Under The Hammer was spotted being filmed in Lowestoft on Wednesday.

BBC film crew spotted filming in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, from Lowestoft. 

'Ethan touched the lives of everyone': Family's emotional tribute to teen

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure

Police seek help to identify man after wallet theft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon