Will Suffolk see snow as wintry showers hit before the weekend?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:52 AM December 3, 2020   
The snow in Lowestoft, where First Bus services have been affected. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The snow in Lowestoft, where First Bus services have been affected. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH - Credit: Archant

Forecasters are predicting the chance of wintry showers before this weekend as temperatures continue to drop.

Parts of Suffolk could see sleet showers turn to snow on Friday morning, with temperatures set to remain under 5C throughout the day.

But although people may need to pull out their hats and gloves, it is not time to get any snow shovels out yet, according to East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest.

Fred Best, Weatherquest meteorologist, said the chances of any snow settling is low.

Mr Best said: “We are going to see rain through the night on Thursday and into the morning.

“Most of the time it will be mainly rain, although there is the chance of some wintriness there – perhaps brief spells of something more snowy, but we won’t see anything laying on the ground.

“It is going to be fairly chilly though, on Friday we can expect highs of around 4C and it will be a similar situation into the weekend.”

