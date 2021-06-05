What can I do in Waveney in June 2021?

Published: 6:00 AM June 5, 2021

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Almost 15 months on from the start of the coronavirus lockdown and events across the country continue to face cancellations and postponements.

June usually heralds the start of the summer season for many living in or visiting Waveney, with an array of popular events taking place in the district's beautiful parks, beaches and halls.

But what events are going ahead as planned this month, and which ones have left fans waiting another year for their return?

Nearly Festival

Banners up in Nicholas Everitt Park to promote the Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2021 family tribute weekend. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The hits of some of the world's biggest artists will once again entertain crowds in Oulton Broad later this month.

A sell-out crowd descended on Nicholas Everitt Park in 2019 as tribute acts to Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Queen, among others, took to the stage.

The popular event will now return after last year's forced cancellation, with tributes to Oasis, The Beatles and Little Mix amongst the headline acts.

The family tribute weekend of entertainment will also include a dedicated Kids Zone, a street food market and a Pub in the Park.

The ticketed event is due to run from noon to 9pm on June 26 and noon to 8pm on June 27.

First Light Festival

Eddie Lambert, four, front, with Maya Day, five, and Elliott Barnard, four, inside the dragon on the beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival in 2019. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The inaugural First Light Festival put Lowestoft on the map after attracting around 40,000 visitors in 2019, but was cancelled with "great sadness" for a second year running in 2021.

While the festival itself won't be going ahead, organisers have planned a number of seaside events to mark the first rays of summer as part of the Longest Days of Summer programme.

Starting with a live stream of the summer solstice at 4.15am on June 21 from South Beach, the programme features everything from the installation of 500 individually-designed silk flags and thousands of unique bird boxes to an array of artistic and musical performances over the weekend of June 26 and 27.

Bungay Pride Picnic

Bungay's first Pride Picnic will take place at Castle Meadow later this month. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Bungay's first pride event will be held on on Saturday, June 26 in the form of a picnic at Castle Meadow.

Starting at 1pm, the picnic will celebrate Pride Month, which runs throughout June, and will be the first time the town has marked the occasion.

Visitors to the event, which is supported by Sustainable Bungay, are asked to bring their own picnics, while a prize is also on offer for the most flamboyant outfit.

Heveningham Concours

Over 50 iconic cars appear each year at Heveningham Concours. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Heveningham Hall announced the fifth annual motorsport and aviation event will not take place in 2021, with petrolheads now facing another 12 months before it returns.

Like countless events worldwide, the Suffolk showcase, which hosts around 50 of the world's most spectacular cars within Heveningham Hall's 5,000 acres, fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The event was due to be held alongside the annual country fair, which attracts around 20,000 people annually, later this month.

Organisers announced the postponement in a Facebook post in February, with chairman of the motorsport judging panel Max Hunt saying: "With huge regret and, in light of the ongoing uncertainty, we have taken the decision to cancel this year's concours and country fair.

"We are determined to look ahead to 2022 and will focus on hosting an extra special event, even by our standards.

"Thank you for your continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead."

Southwold Arts Festival

Southwold Arts Festival in 2015 with the Punch and Judy show. - Credit: James Bass

Uncertainty around when audiences could return to theatres earlier this year saw the Southwold Arts Festival cancelled, for the second year running.

The annual seaside festival was to have taken place at the end of June centred around the Southwold Arts Centre at St Edmunds Hall, mixing theatre, music, books and talks.

The line-up was to have included performances by jazz singer Clare Teal and The Blues Band.

Announcing the "extremely difficult decision" in March, director Lin Le Versha said organisers could not afford to run the programme with social distancing rules.

Three months on, and just weeks before restrictions are set to be lifted, uncertainty remains over whether social distancing requirements will end as planned on June 21.