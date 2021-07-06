Where to watch England v Denmark in Lowestoft without booking table

Published: 3:38 PM July 6, 2021

Fans celebrating England's recent win against Ukraine in the quarter finals. - Credit: Danielle Booden

England are in the semi-finals of the Euros and the demand to watch the match at a pub is at an all time high.

With kick-off against Denmark at 8pm tomorrow (July 7) we have rounded up some of the pubs in Lowestoft where you can walk in and watch the match.

What are you waiting for, grab a few mates and family and let's cheer on England into the Euros final.

The Ole Frank

The Ole Frank will be showing the match on all its seven screens including a brand new 70-inch one outside.

Fans and pub goers will need to get in early though because once the pub is at full capacity they will be turning people away.

The Oddfellows

The Oddfellows in Pakefield will be showing the match to fans but it is first come first served for watching.

The match will be shown indoors and people can arrive at whatever time they like.

The advice is to arrive well before the match though if you want to grab a good seat.

Many pubs are also fully booked for England's semi final against Denmark. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Old Red House

The Old Red House in Carlton Colville have a few spaces left to watch the game but they are running out and fast.

People are encouraged to get to the pub as early as 4pm.

Call the pub to secure your place.

The Fighting Cocks

The Fighting Cocks in Kirkley are offering walk-ins for those who want to watch the match.

The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak on London Road South will be showing the game for walk-ins.

The pub also offers great drinks deals so is the perfect setting for a round of drinks.

The Blues

The Blues pub in Kirkley have been showing all the England Euros games so far this season.

Whilst they are offering walk-ins, it is first come first served and once the pub is at full capacity people will be turned away.

The Volunteer

The Volunteer have been showing Euros matches and demand has been very popular.

They recommend booking with the pub to avoid disappointment but will offer walk-ins if there is space.

The Globe Inn

In the centre of town, the Globe Inn will be showing the game.

Whilst tickets are not needed, once the pub is out of seating doors will be closed.