Hundreds converge at The Wildest Cats In Town rock 'n' roll bonanza

Gallery

The Wildest Cats In Town returned with a bang - as rock 'n' roll enthusiasts were back in Lowestoft for a popular annual festival.

More than 1,000 rockers rolled into Lowestoft, with organisers of The Ultimate 1950s rock 'n' roll weekend returning to the Pontins Pakefield Holiday Village for the first time since 2019.

With the previous festivals cancelled the past two years amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the Summer Wildest Cats 2022 were back in town for a rocking bonanza.

The weekend event showcased internationally acclaimed bands - with Marty Wilde and The Wildcats headlining the entertainment in the Pontins ballroom on Saturday evening.

With an "awesome line-up" of 32 top bands and DJ's from the USA, Europe and the UK, Mr Gee said the entertainment included "a fantastic tribute to the Legendary Crazy Cavan," and an exclusive first show in the UK from The Crazy Rhythm Band.

Music and dancing was showcased before the groups all headed back to Pontins for further rock n roll entertainment on Sunday evening.

Mr Gee said: "It was our 20th year at Pontins and we all had a ball."

